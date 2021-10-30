Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NML stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 121,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,450. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,457,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $864,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 129.5% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 301,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 170,097 shares in the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

