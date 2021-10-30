Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the September 30th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Shares of NML stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.37. 121,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,450. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.59.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.59%.
About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund
Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.