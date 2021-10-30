NewMarket Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $2.10 (NYSE:NEU)

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 2.10 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

NewMarket has increased its dividend by 8.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NewMarket has a dividend payout ratio of 33.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NEU opened at $340.01 on Friday. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $297.29 and a twelve month high of $432.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $339.82.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $590.72 million during the quarter.

In other NewMarket news, Director James E. Rogers sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total value of $201,024.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NewMarket stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 182.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of NewMarket worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

