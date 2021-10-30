Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Downgraded by CIBC

CIBC cut shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $81.00.

NEM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03. Newmont has a 1-year low of $53.03 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 82.71%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,991 shares of company stock worth $1,361,860 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 52.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.3% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

