Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Issues Earnings Results

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $54.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,877,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,552. Newmont has a one year low of $53.03 and a one year high of $75.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 2,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $179,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $522,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,991 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,860. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

