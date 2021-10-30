Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.80 EPS

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Shares of NEXA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.45. 612,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,214. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $12.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day moving average is $9.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nexa Resources stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) by 136.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.14% of Nexa Resources worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEXA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

