NextDAO Price Reaches $0.0016 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.45 million and $1.09 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,182,406,347 coins and its circulating supply is 2,142,174,238 coins. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

