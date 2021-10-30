NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. NextGen Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.900-$0.960 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.90-$0.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.46. 663,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 332,076. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXGN. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NextGen Healthcare stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of NextGen Healthcare worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

