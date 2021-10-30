NFTify (N1) Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Million

NFTify (CURRENCY:N1) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar. One NFTify coin can currently be bought for about $0.0564 or 0.00000091 BTC on exchanges. NFTify has a market cap of $1.15 million and $38,743.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFTify alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00070775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00072098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00096419 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,193.45 or 1.00201694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,353.06 or 0.07013338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00021462 BTC.

About NFTify

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

Buying and Selling NFTify

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFTify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.