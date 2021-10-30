Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the September 30th total of 27,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CONXF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.67. 2,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,266. Nickel 28 Capital has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.74.

Nickel 28 Capital Company Profile

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds an 8.56% joint-venture interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of 13 nickel and cobalt royalties on exploration and development projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.

