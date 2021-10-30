Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in October

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.2 days.

OTCMKTS NCLTF opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.97. Nitori has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $225.21.

Get Nitori alerts:

About Nitori

Nitori Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the sales of furniture and interior goods through its group companies. It offers beddings, curtains, carpets, rugs, mats, interior items, daily living items, kitchenware, cookware, tableware, bath ware, toilet, laundry, beds, sofas, cushions, television stands, living room storage, tables, chairs, cupboards, storage racks, office furniture, bookshelves, stationeries, relaxation, massage, health items, everyday life support items, children’s room items, study desks, small home appliances, lighting products and kitchen units.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.