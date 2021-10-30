Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) Short Interest Up 98.0% in October

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,400 shares, an increase of 98.0% from the September 30th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 142.2 days.
OTCMKTS NCLTF opened at $185.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.97. Nitori has a 1 year low of $163.00 and a 1 year high of $225.21.
About Nitori
Featured Article: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Nitori Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitori and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.