Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of NDEKY stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $49.21.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). Nitto Denko had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nitto Denko will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nitto Denko Company Profile

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

