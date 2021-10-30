Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Short Interest Update

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the September 30th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.
Shares of NDEKY stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $39.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,408. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.81. Nitto Denko has a twelve month low of $32.98 and a twelve month high of $49.21.
Nitto Denko Company Profile
Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.
