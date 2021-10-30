NL Industries, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

NL Industries has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NL stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. NL Industries has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $281.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.44.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. NL Industries had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company, which involves in components products and chemical industries. It operates through following geographical segments: United States, Canada, Mexico and Other. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

