Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.
NOK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 21,221,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.
About Nokia
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
