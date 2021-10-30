Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

NOK stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.68. 21,221,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,576,680. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOK shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday. Cowen raised shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Nokia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nokia stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 627.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494,694 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

