Nokia’s (NOK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.32.
Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $9.79.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nokia Company Profile
Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.
