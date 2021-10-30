Nokia’s (NOK) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.30 to $7.80 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nokia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Get Nokia alerts:

Shares of Nokia stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a PEG ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nokia has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nokia will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 63,686 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 346.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 529,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.