Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NOMD stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.23. 436,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,796. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

