Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $316.00 at Benchmark

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $300.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $204.45 and a 1 year high of $296.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.78. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,535.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.0% in the third quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 105.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

