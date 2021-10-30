Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Raised to $335.00 at Susquehanna Bancshares

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $324.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $293.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $204.45 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $258.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total transaction of $245,150.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

