North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Up 2.2% After Analyst Upgrade

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA)’s stock price shot up 2.2% on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. North American Construction Group traded as high as C$21.63 and last traded at C$21.17. 136,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 88,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.72.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of C$605.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.48.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

About North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.