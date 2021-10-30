Northern Trust Corp Has $44.52 Million Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 158.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,354 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.15% of Unity Software worth $44,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 131,405 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,335,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,581,000. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $23,123,706.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares in the company, valued at $460,281,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,234,065 shares of company stock worth $152,352,803 in the last 90 days. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.27.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $151.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.48. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.