Northern Trust Corp Has $45.23 Million Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,121,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,690 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $45,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.98%.

FLS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

