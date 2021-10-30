Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,172 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $44,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $6,083,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $24,328,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AQUA opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 71.67 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.69. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AQUA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In other news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $296,132.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

