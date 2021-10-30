Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) announced its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 18.78%.

Shares of Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $275.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.77. Northrim BanCorp has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $48.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Krystal Murphy Nelson acquired 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.71 per share, with a total value of $25,811.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,809.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 1,865 shares of company stock valued at $75,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.20% of Northrim BanCorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

