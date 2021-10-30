Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey Sells 14,400 Shares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $203,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $185,192,000 after acquiring an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 135.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 328,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 188,820 shares during the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

