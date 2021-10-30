NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Short Interest Up 144.7% in October

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,300 shares, an increase of 144.7% from the September 30th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NWHUF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 1,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Get NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.647 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.63.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.