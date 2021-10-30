NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $68.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 279,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.