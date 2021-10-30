NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Receives $68.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.80.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.
In other news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955 in the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NWE stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 279,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.80. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $51.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48.
NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.
NorthWestern Company Profile
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
