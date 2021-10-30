NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,070,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $64,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NWE. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,166,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,213,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,934 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWE opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.48. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $51.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.00.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 14.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $127,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

