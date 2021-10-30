Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.13. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 152,199 shares.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.
Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 228.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.
Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)
Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.
