Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.75

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.75 and traded as low as $2.13. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 152,199 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 228.15% and a negative return on equity of 60.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVFY. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nova LifeStyle during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 73,148 shares during the period. 4.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova Lifestyle, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and manufacturing of modern home furniture. The firm offers living room, urban dining, bedroom, and nova qwik products. It sells its products under the brand name, Diamond Sofa. The company was founded by Ya Ming Wong and Yuen Ching Ho in 1992 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.