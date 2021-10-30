Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

