Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Earns “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.33.
Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.71. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $185.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.54.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 8.4% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.90% of the company’s stock.
Novartis Company Profile
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.