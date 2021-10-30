Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Stock Position Decreased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 82.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,683 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.15. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $63.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.59.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.