Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $11,707,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $46,751,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $4,355,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $13,610,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $26,253,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $55.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.42. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -423.46 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

