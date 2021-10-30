NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the September 30th total of 723,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 115.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 981,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 526,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 69.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 627,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 257,901 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuCana by 98,968.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 445,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 445,359 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in NuCana in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 41.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCNA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 227,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,716. NuCana has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $7.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.77.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($17.00) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($19.27) by $2.27. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuCana will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

About NuCana

NuCana Plc engages in the development of technology platform for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its Protide technology consists of acelarin, NUC-3373 and NUC-7738. The company was founded by Hugh Stephen Griffith and Christopher Barry Wood on January 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

