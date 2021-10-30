Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) PT Raised to $49.00

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) had its price objective upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 46.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NRIX. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,700 shares of company stock valued at $528,078 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 85.5% in the second quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

