NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $73.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.69.

Get NuVasive alerts:

Shares of NuVasive stock opened at $53.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 2,669.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $294.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVasive will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NuVasive in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.