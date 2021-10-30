Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 70,980 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70,980 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of LPL Financial worth $64,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 9,629.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 314,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,510,000 after purchasing an additional 311,697 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.85.

LPL Financial stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.07.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

