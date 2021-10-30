Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $54.99 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,045,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,146 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Lumen Technologies worth $54,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.8% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 12,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 153,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Steven T. Clontz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,229.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LUMN stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.28% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

