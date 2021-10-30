Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $62.18 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 704,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,733 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $62,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386 over the last three months. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC opened at $80.23 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

