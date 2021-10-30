Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,591 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,680 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $56,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,661,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,256,000 after buying an additional 478,066 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 417.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,153,000 after acquiring an additional 405,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,697,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,029,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385,544 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Globant by 3,076.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,619,000 after acquiring an additional 175,067 shares during the period. Finally, Cartica Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the 1st quarter worth $30,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $319.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.33 and a beta of 1.31. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $173.34 and a 52-week high of $332.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $307.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.91.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.