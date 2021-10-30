Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 97,414 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,414 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $57,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $228.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.39 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $222.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.29.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.