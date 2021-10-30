Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.54% of Repligen worth $59,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Repligen by 3.5% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total value of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,569 shares of company stock worth $13,218,097 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $290.50 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $162.29 and a twelve month high of $327.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.16 and its 200-day moving average is $233.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

