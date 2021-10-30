Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the September 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JDD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $551,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 44.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares during the period.

Shares of JDD traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.91. 37,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,290. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $11.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

