Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,962. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 190,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 14.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 371,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

