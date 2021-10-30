Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 67.6% from the September 30th total of 119,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 108,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,962. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $10.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is an closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to achieve a high level of current income by investing its managed assets in adjustable rate loans. The company was founded on April 27, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
