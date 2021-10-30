NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.43 per share for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NXPI opened at $200.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.98 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total value of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.40.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.