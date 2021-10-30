Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) Shares Sold by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc cut its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OMP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners by 3,012.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.52. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $35.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.40.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $95.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

