Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.07.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Truist increased their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $120.60 on Friday. Oasis Petroleum has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $121.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.50.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $393.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OAS. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

