Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Grows Stake in Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Centennial Resource Development were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 860.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 712,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 638,336 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 64.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,733 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 77,128 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 814.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 260,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 231,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Centennial Resource Development by 143.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,618 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after acquiring an additional 464,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the second quarter worth $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $374,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,144 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,714. 38.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $232.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.91 million. Equities analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDEV. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

Centennial Resource Development Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

