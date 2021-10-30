Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,122,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,695,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.64.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $392.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.01 and its 200-day moving average is $362.25. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $239.70 and a 1 year high of $395.88.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

