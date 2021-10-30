Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $826,000 Stock Holdings in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,434 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Guess? were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GES. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Guess? by 5,101.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GES opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.84. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $31.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.26. Guess? had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -642.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GES shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Guess? from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Guess? from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

