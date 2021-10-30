Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Has $923,000 Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 241.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $166.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

NYSE:RNR opened at $141.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.08. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $137.66 and a 52 week high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported ($8.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.38) by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

