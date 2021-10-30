Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $752,000 in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J stock opened at $140.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $93.27 and a one year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 3.68%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.33%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

