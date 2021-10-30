Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $886,000 in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,351,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,283,000 after purchasing an additional 184,226 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 343.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after buying an additional 1,933,663 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,098,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,244,000 after buying an additional 53,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 17.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after buying an additional 232,204 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,274,735 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,790.00 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.81 and a one year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHWY. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.10.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

